As the rain on Thursday washed out the first semifinal match between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the Women in Blue advanced to the final of the tournament on virtue of their superior performance in the league stage which saw them remain unbeaten in the competition.

Post England’s ouster, India player Veda Krishnamurthy said that it’s all about destiny, adding that it is the way it meant to be.

“It’s all about destiny, and I’m a big believer in destiny. I feel like this is the way it was meant to be,” said Veda as quoted by IANS.

India women were superb in all the three departments – batting, fielding and bowling. Their scintillating performance saw them end as Group A table-toppers which eventually fetched them the ticket for final after the match against England got washed out.

“Being in the final is just reward for the way we played in the group stages. There was an advantage to having won all our games with the weather not in our hands,” said the batter.

In the final of the mega event, India face Australia, who defeated South Africa by 5 runs (DLS method) in the rain-hit second semifinal.

“We said the first aim was to get to the final and take it from there. We’ve crossed the first stage. We need to make sure we hold our nerves and we do what we need to do on the final day,” said Veda.