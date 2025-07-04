This is the beginning of a new chapter in our athletics: Chopra on NC Classic

Exactly a month after the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru is gearing up for another major sporting spectacle, the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, a World Athletics ‘A’ category event, set to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. While it may not generate the same frenzy as an IPL clash, Olympic and World champion Chopra remains hopeful that the star-studded lineup at the NC Classic will draw strong support from the city’s sports-loving crowd.

“I keep coming to Bangalore. There is a lot of support. Sport is a passion for Bangalore people,” Chopra remained optimistic on the eve of the one-day event.

On the lines of the Mondo Classic, a gala pole vault event hosted by world record holder and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis in his hometown Uppsala, Sweden, the NC Classic, named after India’s first Olympic gold medallist in track and field, promises a starry affair with the likes of Olympic medallists Thomas Rohler and Julius Yego, taking part in it besides a few home grown talents like Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Neeraj himself.

Chopra expressed heartfelt pride and optimism as he prepares to compete in the event, which he termed as the beginning of a new chapter for Indian athletics.

“I feel like I’m in a dream. Medals are a different thing. But I’ve given something like this to India and Indian athletes. I’m very happy about that. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our athletics,” he said.

Chopra emphasised that the event represents more than personal recognition, its a platform to provide Indian athletes the same kind of exposure their counterparts in Europe and the USA enjoy.

“There are so many international competitions in countries like Germany, every week – A, B, C category events. That’s what I want here in India – at least four or five world-class meets every year. Our athletes should get those opportunities, and the public should watch them live. That will be very good for our sport,” he said.

Despite the pressure of organising the meet, Chopra confirmed his readiness to compete, saying, “The athlete in me is always up. I’ve been training hard even with all the responsibilities. My team is handling many things, but I still managed to get my throwing sessions done.”

He also acknowledged the role of Karnataka Olympic Association, sponsors, and World Athletics in bringing the event to life. “The support I’m getting is overwhelming. We can make this even better in future editions.”

Among all these, Chopra’s focus on his biggest test of the year – the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, remains constant.

“Tomorrow is important, but target remains the World Championships. I’m training with coach Jan Zelezny and everything I do now is part of that preparation,” he said.