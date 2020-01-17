Mohun Bagan and ATK merged together to form a single football team after the former sold 805 of its share to the ISL franchise’s parent company RPSG Group on Thursday.

The merged entity will likely be called ATK-Mohun Bagan and they will play the next season of the Indian Super League, meaning the ongoing I-League will be Mohun Bagan’s last. The team will take part in all the other important competitions of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and will play the Calcutta Football League as well.

However, given the huge fan base of Mohun Bagan, it is important to understand how the fans are reacting to the news. And going by the social media trends, not a large section of the Mariners fans seems to be happy about their favourite club joining ATK.

Meanwhile, BCCI president and ATK co-owner Sourav Ganguly on Thursday praised the decision of the ISL franchise and Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan to merge together saying ” they will be the torchbearers for Indian football.”

Taking to his official Twitter handle, “A momentus partnership for Bengal football. I have no doubt ATK and Mohun Bagan will be torchbearers of moving Indian football forward together. @IndSuperLeague.”

Fans posted angry comments under Ganguly’s tweet as well, opposing Mohun Bagan’s decision.

However, there were some football fans who supported the merger, arguing that a club of Mohun Bagan’s size need financial backing. The Green and Maroon brigade have had sponsors earlier as well and the people supporting the decision are looking at ATK as merely a sponsor or an investor.

Commenting on the unison and the opportunities it presents, Swapan Sadhan Bose, Chairman, Mohun Bagan Football Club (India), said in a joint press release, “As much as we want the romance of the Maroon and Green jersey and it’s 130-year-old tradition to continue, there comes a time when romance almost invariably requires a partner named practicality. To usher into the new era of football, you need bigger investments and a corporate force to take it forward. This is undoubtedly a harsh and the bigger truth.”