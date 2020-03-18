It was March 18, 2012, when legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar played his last ODI knock.

In the 2012 Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, India were chasing a target of 330 runs at Dhaka.

Tendulkar, who was playing his 463rd game in the format, stepped into the field with Gautam Gambhir as his partner. In only the second ball of India’s innings, the latter was caught plumb in front of the sticks by Mohammad Hafeez. However, the Master Blaster then joined hands with current India skipper Virat Kohli and took the Men in Blue out of hot waters with a 133-run stand for the second wicket.

Tendulkar became the victim of Saeed Ajmal but not before scoring a dominating 52 off 48 balls, an innings that was laced with 5 fours and a six.

The score took Tendulkar’s overall tally of ODI runs to 18,426, a milestone the right-hander achieved riding on the back of 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. Apart from this, Tendulkar finished his ODI career with 154 wickets to his name.

It is worth mentioning that the classy batsman was the first person to score a double ton in the limited-overs format. He reached the milestone against South Africa in Gwalior during his unbeaten 200-run knock off 147 balls.

The India player’s 34,357 runs combining all three formats is the most scored by any batsman in international cricket. Tendulkar has also achieved a unique feat of scoring as many as 100 centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs).