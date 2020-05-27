The date was May 27, 2020, when Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their third title after returning from a two-year ban.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first in the night of the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Riding on skipper Kane Williamson’s 47 off 36 and Yusuf Pathan’s unbeaten 45 off 25, SRH posted 178 for 6 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

Chasing the target, CSK were in a precarious state of 13 for 1 in 4 overs. Opener Shane Watson was then joined by Suresh Raina and took CSK out of hot waters, adding 117 runs for the second wicket.

Raina departed after 24-ball 32, however, Watson continued his onslaught and made the match a one-sided affair with his unbeaten 117 off 57 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

1157 runs and 3 centuries between them, one in the final. Got together once again in the end to see it off in style. Onlookers won’t be able to say they’d worn #yellove for just 8 weeks. Such is super. 🦁💛 #ThirumbiVandhutomnuSollu #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/3k8VksTN9x — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 27, 2020

IPL 2020, which was actually slated to commence on March 29, got deferred initially till April 15 before getting postponed “indefinitely”.

India’s sports minister, Kiren Rijiju on Sunday stated that it is the government that would decide if the IPL would happen, and not the BCCI. He added that the IPL’s fate would rely on the situation of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, more than 4 thousand people in India have lost their lives due to the pandemic coronavirus which has so far infected over 1.53 lakh in the country, as per the data obtained from the Worldometer. In such a crisis, the fate of IPL is stuck in limbo.