As the rain on Thursday washed out the first semi-final encounter between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, India advanced to the final of the tournament on virtue of their superior performance in the league stage which saw them remain unbeaten in the competition.

Consequently, India reached their first-ever final in the history of the tournament while England were knocked out of the tournament.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stated that although it would be good to have a reserve day for World Cup semifinals in the future, the team is happy to be in finals since these are rules and as much as they would have liked to beat England to reach the final, they can’t do anything about it.

“We knew from day one when we were going to start this tournament that we would have to win all the games, because if we don’t get a match because of any condition, then whoever is at the top in the league, that team is going to play the final. And that’s how we started,” Kaur said after the match.

“It was very unfortunate that we didn’t get to the game today. But these are the rules. We can’t help it,” she added.

Meanwhile, England skipper Heather Knight was disappointed at the way they were knocked out of then tournament.

“Harman must have got a crystal ball out. I’ll have to borrow that from her for the next tournament,” Knight said post the washed-out match.

“No, you don’t think about that. It’s such a unique situation. So, yeah, no, we didn’t discuss it. We just wanted to get to the semi-finals and win. We plan to try and win every game that we can,” she added.