Out of contention with only four wins and eight points in their kitty from 12 matches, Delhi Capitals will now play their last two matches of this seasons IPL for “Pride’

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their penultimate IPL league at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar opined “There’s a lot of pride at stake and there are still two points to play for. We won’t change our approach and we will try to finish as high as possible on the points table.”

Agarkar further added, “We lost too many wickets in a cluster in the last game. We got off to a good start, but we couldn’t finish the match. We’ll look to improve upon this aspect of our batting in our next two games.”

The Assistant Coach expressed that he’s hoping for a good batting track for their match against Punjab Kings, “Dharamsala is a spectacular venue. Hopefully, we’ll get a good batting track which will give the batters a chance to play a bit more freely.”

Agarkar also heaped praise on speedster Ishant Sharma for his performance this season, “Ishant has been really good around the group. The younger bowlers can learn from the way he has conducted himself and prepared for games. He’s been terrific for us this season.”

Punjab Kings have 12 points from as many matches and are laying eighth on the points table a win tomorrow will keep their slight hope of making it to the play off alive.

Delhi Capitals have hardly inspired any confidence in these seasons and they made heavy weather of their four wins while lost some matches from virtually winning positions.

Punjab Kings had a very tentative and uneven season as they produced some fine performances but also came up with several dismal showings.