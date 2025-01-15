There is no need for a farewell: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin’s abrupt mid-series retirement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy not only fuelled speculation about tensions in the dressing room, but also left fans across the globe questioning if the legendary off-spinner deserved a farewell Test.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket after the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, and immediately left the Indian camp to head home, stunned the cricketing fraternity with his announcement that suggested potential discord with the team management.

However, the 38-year-old tweaker on Wednesday put all speculations to bed by stating that he did not want to play a farewell game if he did not deserve his place in the team.

“I think a lot. What to do in life. You all need to understand, that this happens instinctively. If someone gets to know, that their job is done, once that thinking comes, there is nothing to think. People said a lot of things. I don’t think it is a big deal,” he said on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat.

“You think what happened? I did not play the first Test. I played the second, did not play the third. It was possible I could play the next or not play the next. This is a side of my creativity and I was looking to explore it. At that time, I felt my creativity was over, so it was over. It was simple.”

“What difference will this make if I came out with the ball and people are clapping? How long will people talk about it? When social media was not there, people talked about it and forgot after one week. There is no need for a farewell. The game has given us a lot and we have played with a lot of happiness,” added Ashwin.

Ashwin hung his boots as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 wickets in 106 matches, and 765 wickets across formats, a legacy matched only by the iconic Anil Kumble.