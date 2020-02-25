In a recent development, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has been roped in as a mentor to the badminton programme of The Sports School Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy in Bengaluru.

The Sports School has plans to open in Hyderabad next year. They have thus partnered with Anup Sridhar Badminton Academy for badminton. Notably, Sridhar has already been providing training for beginners, intermediate and professionals.

The Sports School has now strengthened its programme by including a name like Gopichand, who had also expressed his desire to take on a more central role of mentorship but only after the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have been following the work of The Sports School quite closely. Their vision is very much aligned with mine. I have known Anup Sridhar for the last two decades, both as a player and a coach. I am delighted to work closely with Anup at The Sports School in our goal to make India a dominating force in world badminton,” said Gopichand as quoted by IANS.

“Post the Olympics, I would want to move away and dedicate my time on a mentor role and would be working towards developing the coaches through the coaches’ programme,” he added.

Notably, the 12 indoor synthetic courts are all set to open in May 2020. The badminton hall, in addition, includes a state-of-the gym, recovery and counselling rooms and a game review room.