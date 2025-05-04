The more one plays, the more one blossoms’: PM to athletes at Khelo India Youth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday extended his best wishes to the athletes participating in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 being held in Patliputra Sports Complex Patna Bihar asserting that “the more one plays, the more one blossoms”.

“Jo jitna khelega, woh utna hi khilega (The more one plays, the more one blossoms)”, he said, asserting that this underscores the importance of sports participation for overall development. “The increasing sports culture will also increase India’s soft power,” Mr Modi said in his video message while virtually inaugurating the Games, also attended among others by State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Initially extending his greetings in Bhojpuri, the prime minister expressed his confidence that athletes from across the country would cherish fond memories of their time in Bihar.

He highlighted that sports arenas have transformed into platforms not only for athletes to compete but also for generating employment opportunities. The prime minister emphasized that Bihar is benefiting from the double-engine government, suggesting a synergistic effort between the central and state governments.

Players from across the country are participating in the Games being hosted by Bihar which is the state’s first biggest multi-discipline sporting event in its history, where more than 6,000 athletes will compete in 27 medal sports till May 15.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 is significant from a long-term prospective as several scouts will be watching every sport to spot talent who can be groomed for the 2032 and 2036 Olympics.

Notably, India have bid to host the 2036 Summer Games.