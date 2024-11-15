The King is back in his territory: Shastri backs Kohli to come out of slump in Australia

Referring to Virat Kohli’s exceptional performances in Australia in the previous tours of Australia, former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed the star batter to turn around his recent batting slump on his return to his “territory”.

Kohli has endured an indifferent run across all formats over the last few months, with the 36-year-old managing just one half-century and averaging only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year.

In 2024, the 36-year-old touched his career’s lowest Test average mark – 22.72 in six matches so far – since 2011, the year he made his Test debut. The batting slump has reflected on his Test ranking dipping below 20 for the first time in a decade.

The veteran looked below his best during India’s recent 3-0 series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, but Shastri is predicting a prompt return to form during the five-match Test series in Australia that will be crucial in deciding who reaches next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

Since 2020, among the 14 batters who play in top five positions and have featured in as many (34) or more Tests, Kohli’s Test average is only higher than Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Among the same group of batters, Kohli also has the fewest centuries as well – two, alongside Tom Latham.

“Well, the King is back in his territory. That’s all I will tell them,” Shastri said in his message to Kohli’s naysayers.

“When you’ve earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent’s) mind when you go out to bat,” Shastri told the ICC Review.

Shastri was referring to Kohli’s memorable performances in Australia thus far – including a fighting Test ton in Adelaide in his first-ever Test tour in 2011/12, a staggering 692 runs at 86.50 from his four Tests during his second visit in 2014 and captaining India to their first-ever series win in the country in 2018/19 during which he scored an exceptional 123 in Perth.

In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, not only were Kohli’s numbers down – 15.50 runs per innings in the three fixtures – but the manner of some of his dismissals came under scrutiny. This included getting bowled off a full toss against Mitchell Santner in the second Test in Pune and being run out late on the first day while taking a risky single early in his innings in the final Test in Mumbai.

Shastri, however, cautioned Kohli to be on the watch in the initial stages of his first few innings Down Under.

“Your juices are flowing, you’re charged up. It’s again a case with Virat. You want to see calmness because at times you are overeager to get out there and throw the first punch,” Shastri said.

“But I think that calmness in the first half an hour where he gets out to bat or in the first three innings of the series will be extremely important. If he can be calm and play the game at his own pace rather than being in a hurry, I think he’ll be fine,” advised the former India all-rounder.

Recently, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir also expressed his confidence in Kohli’s ability to bounce back and deliver strong performances going forward.