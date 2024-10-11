The dream has always been to play for country: Abhimanyu Easwaran

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran has toured with the Indian Test team twice and has also taken on the leadership role for India ‘A’ multiple times. However, Easwaran, the prolific run-scorer for Bengal in domestic cricket, is still waiting for the elusive Test cap.

As the Ranji Trophy begins on October 11, India’s search for a back-up opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will intensify, especially with its selection on the horizon. Despite an impressive record of 7506 runs in 98 first-class games at an average of 47.65 coming in over a decade, Easwaran’s desire to represent India in Tests remains rock-solid.

“I want to stay in the present, but that is not really easy at times. But again, you just remind yourself as to what is there in your control. I try and focus on one day at a time. The dream has always been to play for the country.

“You always want to be in that squad, play for the country, and win games for India. That is always the dream. But that is going to happen when it has to happen. For now, I just want to focus on Ranji Trophy and make sure I do well for Bengal,” says Easwaran in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Following his successful recovery from a left hamstring injury, Easwaran made scores of 13 and 4 in first round of the Duleep Trophy. He hit his stride by achieving scores of 157 not out, 116, and 19 in the following two rounds, before smashing a remarkable 191 in the Irani Cup match against Mumbai. Easwaran identifies the practice of controlling the controllables as his method for earning the Test cap.

“To play for the country has always been my dream and then to win games for India, I’ve always thought about that, and do some visualizing of it as well. But at the end of the day, that is not in my hands. All I can do is try and improve as a cricketer and get better every single day; try and play whatever situations I get. Just try and make my team win whether I play for my state or in the Irani Cup, Duleep Trophy, and India ‘A’ team.

“So that is what I try and do it by keeping things really simple. The dream is there, but again selection is something which is not in my hands. So I can just control the things which I haven’t controlled – that is how hard I work, look forward to the games, and prepare for it. So those are things I look to focus on. It’s easier said than done, but I try to do that,” he adds.

Even though Easwaran has yet to be awarded the Test cap, he reminisces about his involvement in the team, with the standout memory being India’s exceptional victory over England at Lord’s in 2021.

“The Shami-Bumrah partnership, which took us into a great position to win a game and then we had 60 overs to get them all out to win at Lord’s. It was after a long time that India beat England at Lord’s; so it was a very special game. I really enjoyed it, as it’s one of the best memories I’ve had on cricket.”

Easwaran gained valuable insights from observing the dedicated preparation of senior batters Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara before matches. “The type of preparation every individual does there is really specific. It’s about what they want from practice sessions also – they keep it that specific. They have their own game plans and how specifically they practice for that was really great to watch.”

The ‘A’ tours have played a crucial role in India’s success in Tests by facilitating a seamless transition of players to the international level. According to Easwaran, the ‘A’ tours, which will take place again prior to the Test team’s departure for Australia, allows players to familiarise themselves with playing in foreign conditions.

“I feel it’s a great bridge between domestic cricket and international cricket, because you’re playing against a lot of international cricketers, in different conditions, and sometimes in overseas conditions, which gives you a lot of exposure. You’re learning a lot about your game and overseas conditions, so it is a great learning process. I’ve learned a lot out of these tours.”

“I’ve played a lot against many international greats, and have been lucky in that ways to learn a lot from them. Obviously as a captain, when you’re leading your country at any level, it is an honour to do that, and I’ve really enjoyed doing that by winning a lot of series. I’ve been really proud when I’ve led my team, and won, as well as learnt a lot from that.”

A game that Easwaran fondly remembers was when he had to step up for India ‘A’ in the second game against England Lions at Mysuru in 2019, which the hosts won by an innings and 68 runs.

“I hadn’t had a good first game, as I got out for 13 (31) in the first game (at Wayanad). I wasn’t sure if I was going to play the next game or not. We played on a turning track and we wanted to test ourselves in those conditions. The pitch was a little challenging, and I got a hundred in that game. I had a big partnership with KL Rahul, which I really enjoyed and got to learn a lot during that innings.”

Despite the interruption of rain for two consecutive days in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur, India showcased an astonishing performance by unleashing a flurry of boundaries and declare at 285/9.

The Rohit Sharma-led side eventually chased down 95 on day five to secure a remarkable victory. Easwaran kept tabs on the thrilling proceedings in Kanpur and lauded the Indian team’s aggressive intent to force a win.

“That is the beauty of Test cricket right? There will be times when you have to play out an hour to draw a game, but at the same time, there will be a time when you have to play out a session to draw a game or probably when the wickets doing a lot, you have to play out the new ball.

“But at the same time, when you’ve lost two days and then to see that intent from the Indian team to go out there and bat that way and push it for a result, it was great to watch. Then to come back and get Bangladesh out again, it was a really special Test match for Indian cricket.

“The intent was outstanding; I loved watching that game, and people will remember this game for a very long time. If there is anything my team needs from me (in terms of batting aggressively), I’m up for it.”

According to Easwaran, the value of Test cricket will remain intact, as World Test Championship points are at stake in every match, regardless of the increasing popularity of T20 leagues.

“The future of red-ball cricket is great because I feel with the World Test Championship coming up, every Test match is more like a World Cup game. Like, every game holds its own importance for every single team, whether you play at home or away, whether you play against the top team or you play against the team at number 10 – every single game is important. So that is a great initiative by ICC to have it.

“Here, first-class cricket has been the core of Indian cricket because we’ve seen a lot of players coming out from here representing India in different formats and doing so well. It also builds a lot of character and helps a player understand a lot about himself as a person and obviously about his game as well. So, red-ball cricket will keep going like this and a lot of people will keep watching it, I’m sure.”