The best of Virat Kohli’s innings across his Test career

Virat Kohli will go down as arguably one of the greatest Test players. Earlier in the day, he announced his retirement from the longest format, bringing the curtains down to a glittering career, spanning 14 years, in which he featured in 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

From leading India to historic overseas triumphs to scoring match-defining centuries under pressure, Kohli defined an era that was left void by the retirements of the big five — Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag.

Advertisement

Here are some of Kohli’s match-defining knocks in red-ball cricket.

Advertisement

119 & 96 vs South Africa – Johannesburg, 2013

Kohli announced his arrival on the big stage on his first tour to South Africa, where he overcame the bounce and tough conditions with scores of 119 and 96 at the Wanderers, Johannesburg, in 2013.

Against a quality pace attack, comprising the likes of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel on a lively pitch, Kohli displayed his class and technique against the fiery pace and bounce from the Proteas quicks.

While his first-innings century laid the foundation for India’s strong total, his composed 96 in the second essay nearly resulted in twin centuries in the match. India narrowly missed out on a famous win as South Africa held on for a draw, but Kohli surely established himself as India’s next batting superstar in Tests.

115 & 141 vs Australia – Adelaide, 2014

Kohli was crowned the ‘King’ by the Australians after his twin tons in the Adelaide Test. Even though India lost by 48 runs, Kohli’s leadership and fearless batting earned him praises from across the fraternity and marked the beginning of his assertive captaincy era.

Taking over as India’s stand-in Test captain for the first time in Adelaide after MS Dhoni’s injury, Kohli led from the front by scoring 115 in the first innings and 141 in the second.

The two centuries brought out the best in Kohli. His first innings was full of confident strokeplay, dominating the Australian attack on a flat pitch while the hundred in the second innings was a classic Test ton during India’s chase of 364. His aggressive intent kept India in the hunt until his dismissal triggered a collapse.

235 vs England – Mumbai, 2016

In the fourth Test of England’s tour of India in 2016, Kohli’s monumental effort of 235 helped India register an innings victory and sealed the series for the hosts.

Batting on a Wankhede pitch that started assisting spin early on, he masterfully countered England’s spinners and pacers alike. His innings was the backbone of India’s mammoth total of 631, helping the hosts secure the massive victory.

Kohli batted for nearly nine hours, facing 340 deliveries, with 25 fours and a six, exhibiting exceptional stamina and concentration. The knock was also part of a golden run for Kohli, marking his third double-century in the same year – a record for an Indian captain at the time.

149 vs England – Edgbaston, 2018

Carrying the burden of a poor outing in England during his first tour in 2014, Kohli silenced critics four years later, with a stunning 149 in the first Test at Edgbaston in 2018 – his very first century in the country.

Walking in at 54/2, Kohli overcame challenges from a formidable attack featuring James Anderson and Stuart Broad under testing conditions, and comfortably weathered relentless swing and seam to notch up a blistering century, almost single-handedly keeping India in the game as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Though India narrowly lost the Test by 31 runs, Kohli’s knock was widely hailed as one of the greatest overseas centuries by an Indian batter.

153 vs South Africa – Centurion, 2018

South Africa has always been the final frontier for Indians in Test cricket, and still remains to be breached. Even the most technically sound batters fail to tackle the bounce and pace in the country.

In 2018, Kohli played one of his grittiest knocks under difficult overseas conditions on a spicy pitch with variable bounce. Up against a quality South African pace attack led by Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, Kohli stood out of the crowd to compile a superb 153 out of India’s total of 307.

Despite India’s eventual defeat in the match, Kohli’s performance was praised for its determination and technical excellence in tricky conditions.

254 vs South Africa – Pune, 2019

Virat Kohli’s career-best Test score of 254 not out came in the second Test of the 2019 series against South Africa at Pune. Walking in at 136/2 after the openers laid a solid foundation, Kohli anchored the innings with supreme control, pacing his knock perfectly over nearly eight hours at the crease.

Kohli dominated a quality South African attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and debutant Anrich Nortje, and his unbeaten double century helped India declare at 601/5, setting up a dominant innings and 137-run victory.