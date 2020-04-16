Former Australia batsman and coach Darren Lehmann on Thursday responded to a video of his battle with Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram in which he ended up being the winner. Lehmann said that he got lucky that day before admitting that Wasim was the best he faced.

“Got lucky that day, he was the best I faced,” said the former Australia coach in his tweet.

The video was a clip from a 1996 ODI between Australia and Pakistan in which Lehmann sends Akram’s delivery sailing over mid-wicket deep into the stands.

Clearly incensed, the then Pakistan captain sent a bouncer fizzing above Lehmann’s head the next ball after which he said a few things to the batsman. Lehmann seemed to respond too.

Lehmann then took a single off the next ball to complete his fifty and took his time acknowledging the crowd as Akram walked back to the start of his run up with a wry smile on his face.

Former cricketers and commentators have been tapping into nostalgia, among other things, in the absence of live cricket due to coronavirus. Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recalled a spell he faced in a Test match from Shoaib Akhtar as the fastest he had ever experienced in his illustrious career.

“This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin (Langer) wasn’t backing up too far at the other end,” Ponting wrote in his tweet.