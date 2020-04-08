Commenting on the infamous incident involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul where they made controversial remarks against women on a TV chat show, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has made it clear that it was not something that could have happened during his playing days.

“That incident could not have happened in our time,” Yuvraj was seen saying on a live session with India opener and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I think juniors, because of social media, party scenes, these things, we could not even think about that in our time. Because we had that fear that if we do some mistake our senior will tell us that do not do this, this is not right,” the former all-rounder added.

The 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament also believes that today’s corp of young players are not bothered about the fact that they are the “ambassadors” of their nation and that during his time the cricketers had to carry certain behaviour for talking to people and media.

“There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India,” the 39-year-old said.

Yuvraj further spoke about the lack of seniority in the team and said there are not many players to look up to for a youngster in the national squad. He has blamed it on the rotational policy which makes a team field almost different playing elevens in Test and white-ball cricket.

“In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very less guys to look up to. That sense of respect for seniors…it has become a thin line,” said the southpaw.

“I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now. Koi bhee kisiko kuch bhee keh deta bhain (anyone can say anything to anyone,” added Yuvraj.