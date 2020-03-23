Amid the thriving coronavirus cases in India, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday acknowledged the selfless duties of those who are putting the people before themselves.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged the Indian public to observe a self-imposed ‘Janta Curfew’ and express gratitude towards the healthcare professionals as well as other essential service providers on Sunday. Prime Minister’s appeal received a massive response from the citizens and everyone, including the sporting heroes like Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who participated in large numbers.

“Today India came together even while staying in our homes. While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.

“Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself. The discipline and commitment we showed today needs to continue,” Tendulkar said in a tweet.

The virus, which has already been declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed 7 lives and has affected 359 in India as per the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the country.