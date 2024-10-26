Tennis: Siniakova reaches WTA Guangzhou Open semifinals

Top seed Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic advanced to the last four after beating Pera Bernarda of the United States in straight sets at the WTA Guangzhou Open here on Friday.

Despite losing her serve in the third game of the first set, Siniakova overcame the setback to beat Bernarda 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 25 minutes to reach the semifinals of the WTA Tour event in China.

The other three singles quarterfinals in the WTA 250 Series event being played on the hard court saw Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti upset third seed Wang Xiyu of China 6-4, 6-1, Serbia’s Olga Danilovic beat Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand 6-4, 6-4, and Caroline Dolehide of the United States defeated Spain’s Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 4-6, 6-0, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles semifinal, top-seeded Katerina Siniakova and Shuai Zhang of China reached the final, beating Anna Bondar of Hungary and Kimberley Zimmermann of Belgium 6-3,6-1.

In the final, they will take on the winner of the second semifinal involving Emily Appleton of England and Qianhui Tang of China against Katarzyna Piter of Poland and Fanny Stollar of Hungary to be played on Saturday.