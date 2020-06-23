After Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki has now tested positive for coronavirus after participating in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans also featuring world number one Novak Djokovic. The series of events have now raised questions over the resumption of sport planned in August.

While Coric had revealed on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19, Troicki confirmed to have contracted the infection a few hours later. All of this follows Sunday’s announcement by Dimitrov that he had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Coric tweeted: “I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested!

“I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I’m feeling well and don’t have any simptoms (sic). Please stay safe and healthy!”

One member from the Djokovic coaching staff and another from Dimitrov’s entourage have also reportedly tested positive for the virus. The same has been confirmed in a report claimed by Croatia’s N1 television channel.

Sunday’s final between Djokovic, who is president of the ATP Player Council, and Russia’s Andrey Rublev has been immediately called off as a precautionary measure to break the chain of transmission between players and on-ground staff.