Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

Just days after Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat were announced as a part of the Premier Handball League (PHL), two more teams – Telugu Talons and Delhi Panzers have joined PHL adding to the pan India appeal of the inaugural edition of the league.

The team from Hyderabad is owned by Abhishek Reddy. Abhishek believes that handball has a similar opportunity within the Premier Handball League to give many potential athletes a chance to shine and possibly bring more attention to this Olympic sport.

“I am committed to developing the Telugu Talons to compete at the highest level within the Premier Handball League and to bring a new sense of pride and accomplishment to the handball community, both nationally and internationally.” he said.

Panzers is principally owned by Vineet Bhandari, Founder and Managing Director (MD) of Bhandari Sports Private Limited and is co-owned by Rajat Agarwal – a second-generation businessman, and Sailesh Arya –MD of Imperial Infrastructure & Dredging Pvt. Ltd. and CEO of Heritage Group of Companies.

“I love playing handball, and when I heard that a professional league was starting in my nation, I knew I had to be a part of it” said Vineet Bhandari , adding “Handball is a fun and interesting sport, and I think it has a huge future for growth, especially in India.

The auctions for the Premier Handball League will be held on April 23, in Mumbai.

The Premier Handball League (PHL), is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF). The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and run until June 25.