Tejaswin Shankar wins high jump event in US meet

In his first outdoor meet of the season, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar won the event at the Shocker Spring Invitational athletics competition in Wichita, Kansas.

The 25-year-old Indian, however, leapt an underwhelming 2.17m to claim the title ahead of Brady Palen, who also logged 2.17m, and Zachary Biel (2.05m).

The Shocker Spring Invitational, held at the Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University, is a Category F national-level meet according to World Athletics.

The 2.17m effort was Shankar’s lowest of the season in three outings so far.

At the International High Jump Gala Elmos, an indoor challenger event, in Belgium last month, Shankar began his season with a win with a 2.23m jump. He then finished fourth at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech, an indoor silver level meet, in the Czech Republic with 2.22m.

An Asian Games 2023 silver medallist in the decathlon, Tejaswin Shankar is focussing on his pet event, the high jump, this year with an eye on the Paris Olympics. He has won a bronze medal in the event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tejaswin Shankar’s personal best in the high jump is 2.29m, a national record, achieved in 2018. The Paris 2024 qualifying standard for men’s high jump, meanwhile, is set at 2.33m.