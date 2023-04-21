Follow Us:
Table Tennis: TG Sathiyan and T Reeth Rishya win the Mens and Women Singles titles

 National Champion G Sathiyan (ONGC)  and T Reeth Rishya (IOCL)   chalked out  contrasting  victories to  claim  the men’s and the women’s singles titles in the 41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis tournament  at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex  here on Friday.

Harpal Singh Bedi | New Delhi | April 21, 2023 7:21 pm

G Sathiyan receiving the Men’s singles winner trophy from Ms Vartika Shukla [Photo: SNS]

The final between Sathiyan  and Commonwealth Games champion A.Sharat Kamal  turned out to be a one sided contest. Sathiyan  playted a attacking games from the start and won the first two games 11-5 and 11-9. Sharat then pulled one back when he won the third game 11-5.

Though the  next two games were closely contested but Sathiyan  disctated the procedings, made fewer errors and found the corners when it mattered to win them 11-8 and 12-10  and claimed the title 4-1 (11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10)

The Women  Finals between the talented Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) and T Reeth Rishya  went the full distance with  the later  displaying the same grit with which she won her semi final match against Jennifer Verghees. Yashaswani won the first game 11-9. Reeth pulled one back comfortably to win the next game 11-4.

She  lost the next two games 11-7 and 11-7 and just when it  looked that  Yashaswani  was heading for a win , Reeth staged a fine rally as she raised her game to win the next three games in a row and won the match 4-3. (9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7)

The Veteran Singles Finals between team members of ONGC, Pankaj Gupta and L V L Thakre was played with a lot of intensity and passion. In the best of 5 encounter, Pankaj Gupta kept his nerve in a tense battle to prevail and won 3-2. (11-8, 10-12, 11-3, 8-11, 12-10)

The 3rd position playoffs in all the three categories saw one sided matches. Talented Youngster Ankur Bhattacharjee (OIL) displayed his ample skills and speed to get the measure of Saurabh Saha (ONGC) 4-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 12-10, 11-6). And in the Women’s contest Divya Deshpande (ONGC) beat the talented Jennifer Verghees (IOCL) 4-1 (11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6) In the veterans category Soneshwar Deka (OIL) beat Jayanta Dey 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10)

EIL  CMD  Ms Vartika Shukla  and TTFI  Secretary General  Kamlesh Mehta  gave away the prizes,

