Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced that the T20I series between Australia and the West Indies has been postponed. The three-match rubber, which was scheduled to be played in the first week of October, was supposed to be warm-ups ahead of the now-delayed ICC T20 World Cup.

The matches were slotted to be played at Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast on October 4, 6 and 9 respectively. The series will now be played ahead in either 2021 or 2022 before the next T20 World Cup.

“…with World Cup postponed last month due to the pandemic, and with both Australia and the Windies wanting the series to coincide with a rescheduled World Cup in Australia in 2021 or 2022, the short T20 campaign has also been put on hold,” Cricket Australia said on its official digital platform.

“Serving as warm-ups for the ICC T20 World Cup, the series will now coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia, in either 2021 or 2022,” it added.

“The leading T20 players from both countries are instead set to play in the rescheduled Indian Premier League, which will run from September 19 to November 10.”

Cricket Australia further revealed that the fate of their series against India also hangs in doubt. “The status of Australia’s three-match T20 series against India, another World Cup warm-up scheduled for October 11-17, remains unclear,” it said.

Meanwhile, following the COVID-19 hiatus, Australia are all set to resume their international assignment with a limited-overs tour to England which will consist three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first match of the tour is likely to be played on September 4.

According to a report in Daily Telegraph, the planned fixtures would see Australia play T20Is on September 4, 6 and 8, and ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15. The Australia team is expected to reach UK via a private flight.

Cricket Australia have already named a 26-man preliminary list of players from which the final squad will be picked if the tour is confirmed.