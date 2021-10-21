Former Pakistan captain picks India as best suited to win T20 World cup

Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Pakistan captain, picks India as best to win the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Inzamam, the Virat Kohli-led India has a better chance of winning the trophy since the circumstances in the Gulf countries are similar to those on the subcontinent, making India the most dangerous team in the tournament.

“In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win’ It’s all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India has a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

He claims that the bowlers have more experience playing in these conditions than the Indian hitters. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was recently held in the United Arab Emirates, and most Indian bowlers performed admirably.

Inzy praised the Men in Blue for their calm demeanour in chasing down the target against Australia on a difficult surface without relying on Kohli’s batting prowess.

“India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India is the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so,” he added.

Though he did not identify a favourite, Inzamam referred to the India-Pakistan Super 12 match on October 24 as the “final before the final,” and claimed the side who wins it will have high morale going into the subsequent matches.

“The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the final before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other, and both the matches felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50 percent of pressure released from them,” Inzamam added.

