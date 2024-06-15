T20 WC: Barbados to host India’s Super Eight match against Afghanistan

India will begin their Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with a match against Afghanistan on June 20 in Barbados as the tournament progresses to its business end with six out of the 20 teams so far cementing their positions.

India (A1), Australia (B2), and Afghanistan (C1) in Group 1, and USA (A2), West Indies (C2) and South Africa (D1) in Group 2 have so far made it to the Super Eight stage with the teams assigned A1, B1 and so on not on the basis of where they finished in their group but according to pre-tournament designations.

After USA confirmed their Super Eight berth from Group A following the washout against Ireland in Florida, England and Bangladesh are the frontrunners to take the two remaining spots, B1 and D2 respectively, though there are other teams still in the running. The first round ends on June 17, and the Super Eight stage begins on June 19.

The first match of the Super Eight round will be between South Africa and the USA, in Antigua. West Indies take on the second team that qualifies from Group B in St Lucia on the evening of June 19, before India plays Afghanistan the following day in Barbados.

Australia take on the second team to qualify from Group D in Antigua on the evening of June 20, while South Africa will play the second Group B qualifier on June 21 in St Lucia.

There are no points or net run-rate advantage carried forward from the first round into the Super Eight stage, where all teams will start on a level footing. The top two teams from each Super Eight group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final is in Trinidad on June 26, and the second semi-final is in Guyana on June 27. If India make it to the semi-finals, they will play in Guyana. The final of the T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 29, in Barbados.