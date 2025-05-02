Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s NFC: Kerala win second match in a row

Kerala defeated Rajasthan 3-0 in their Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship Group A clash at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, here on Thursday.

Kerala are now the Group A leaders with six points having won both their games, followed by Meghalaya with three points. Rajasthan and Bihar both have a point each.

Kerala got an early lead in the game as Mohammed Adhnan found the net in the 13th minute with a left-footed strike from inside the box. The forward doubled the lead in the 62nd minute. Alfas K.E. nodded in the final goal in the 92nd minute.

Kerala began their campaign in the championship with a massive 8-1 victory over Bihar, in Group A of the competition. In a completely dominant second-half display, Kerala outplayed Bihar, as Sreehari Unnikrishnan (16’, 45’) scored a first-half brace, while Muhammed Shadil PP (68’, 75’) netted two in the second. Mohammed Adhnan (53’), Calwin Thomas (59’), Alfas KE (90+1’), and Muhammed Shahil CK (90+3’) scored one each. Sadique Rahman scored the only consolation goal for Bihar in the 84th minute.

Meghalaya found their first goal of the game through Riborlang Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi in the 39th minute, as the midfielder received a grounded corner towards the edge of the box and sent a right-footed shot swirling into the net. The second half was all about Tongper, who scored his first courtesy of a classic tap-in, before lacing a powerful shot into the back of the net for his second. A 74th-minute penalty afforded the Meghalaya forward the opportunity to complete his hat-trick.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka began their Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship 2025 Group B campaign with a 2-0 victory against Gujarat at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground.

Tamil Nadu dominated hosts Chhattisgarh in a 4-0 win in the second match of the day, to climb to the top of the group.

A goal in each half gave Karnataka their first win in the group. Premish T. got the better of Gujarat in the 25th minute when his right-footed shot from outside the box hit the back of the net. Nirupam Gowda’s injury-time header secured the three points for Karnataka.

On Friday, Karnataka take on neighbours Tamil Nadu while Andaman & Nicobar meet Gujarat in Group B matches.

The matches will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.