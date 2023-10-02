Sureshkumar opens his title defence with an easy win

Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar (Tamil Nadu) commenced defence of his title with an easy 6-4 6-4 win over Maan Kesharwani (Uttar Pradesh) in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Monday..

The No. 4 seed faced an early challenge as the precision of Kesharwani’s shots from the baseline disrupted his rhythm. However, Sureshkumar regained his rhythm and played good forehands coupled with accurate backhands to win the match in straight sets .

“The No. 2 seed Karan Singh of Haryana also kicked off the tournament with a victory as he registered a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Jagmeet Singh. Meanwhile, No. 7 seed Ishaque Eqbal (West Bengal) defeated Gujarat’s Dhruv Hirpara 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in a three-set thriller to reach the second round.

In the women’s singles category, Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar made a positive start in the competition as the No. 4 seed defeated Sonal Patil 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets. The No. 5 seed Sharmada Balu also made a winning return to the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship after defeating Telangana’s Paavanii Paathak 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to reach the next round.

Meanwhile, the Under-18 Boys category saw top seed Chandan Shivaraj (Karnataka) defeating Tamil Nadu’s Kavin Karthik K S 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets, while Aditi Rawat of Haryana beat Swasti Singh 6-0, 7-5 in straight sets as well in the Under-18 Girls category to move into the second round.