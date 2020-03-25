Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has issued an appeal to the Indian citizens to stay at home during the 21-day lockdown starting Wednesday. Notably, PM Modi announced the three-week lockdown on Tuesday evening to battle the coronavirus situation in India.

Pietersen’s tweet in Hindi roughly translates to, “Namaste India! I have heard that your situation is like ours, PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. I request you to follow this instruction. We will fight coronavirus together and come out to this situation. Please stay at your home and stay safe.”

Pietersen did not fail to give credit to his “Hindi teacher” Shreevats Goswami who is apparently helping the stylish England batsman get a good grasp over Hindi.

The dreaded coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill and almost all sporting events including the Olympics have either been called off or pushed to a later date, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.