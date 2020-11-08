Sunrisers Hyderabad have been more efficient at building their innings throughout the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) than their Qaulifier 2 opponent Delhi Capitals, according to Glofans Cric Data Metrics.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will fight it out on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for a place in the final of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians.

The data report found that Hyderabad get nearly 25 per cent of their runs in each of the five overs during their innings. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have needed quick burst lower down the order from the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer to post a big total.

Meanwhile, both teams have shown contrasting form going into the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the low-scoring Eliminator to book a spot in the Qualifier 2.

Delhi, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1. However, due to their second-place finish at the end of the league stage they have been provided with another chance to make it to the final.

Pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult on Thursday crushed Delhi Capitals to help Mumbai Indians in cruising into their second-consecutive and sixth overall IPL final.