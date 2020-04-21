Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that India and Australia can swap the hosting rights of the next two T20 World Cups to reduce the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the cricket world.

Australia is set to stage the World Cup in 2020 followed by India next year. But with the global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, this year’s edition at the Down Under is facing a serious threat as the Australian government has banned the entry of all kinds of foreigners till September 30.

“At the moment, as we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country until the 30th of September. The tournament is starting from mid-October or the 3rd week of October, so it’s looking a bit difficult at the moment,” Gavaskar said to India Today as quoted by IANS.

“If it can be done… next year’s T20 World Cup is in India. If it can be done… where India and Australia come to an agreement… in case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap… so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen,” he said.

The first cricketer to 10,000 Test runs, Gavaskar, also batted for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to be played right before the T20 World Cup for the players to get enough match practice ahead of the marquee event.

“If it is going to happen that way, then maybe what can happen is the IPL can be held just prior to the T20 World Cup so that it’s enough to practice for the players to have T20 World Cup,” Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Shah further added that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.