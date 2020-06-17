Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday called for negotiations between India and China while also paying tribute to the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan Valley clash the previous night.

Notably, at least twenty Indian army men, including officers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The same has been confirmed in a statement by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

Chhetri stated that the matter should be resolved bu sitting across the table and not at the border for the sake of the army personnel who died and those who are still willing to die for the country amid a tensed situation.

“Resolve this across a table while you can, not at the border. Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn’t,” Chhetri tweeted.

“I can only hope that the families of those who have laid down their lives find strength to deal with their losses,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India would not be tolerating any kind of misadventures and would do anything to promote its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply,” PM Modi said during his meeting with the chief ministers to discuss the corona situation in the country.