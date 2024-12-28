Sundar decodes India’s game plan after turnaround at MCG

Having removed half of the Indian batting on the second, Australia had a foot in the door when they clinched the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday.

However, a commanding eighth-wicket partnership between Washington Sundar (50) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (105 not out) helped the visitors avoid follow-on and close distance with Australia’s 474 in the first innings.

With two days left to play, Sundar reckons, India have given themselves a strong chance to not just avoid a defeat, but script a win.

“I still feel there’s something for the bowlers on this wicket. It has been overcast for most of the game until now. If we can bowl in the right areas, if we can take our chances, I’m sure we should be able to get them for 150 and Day 5 will be about (that) exactly,” Sundar told reporters after stumps on Day 3.

Sundar accompanied Reddy in the middle when India were seven wickets down at the score of 221. He went on to score his third Test fifty, second in Australia.

Sundar, who had featured in India’s win in Perth, was added to the lineup ahead of India’s top-order batter Shubman Gill. Opening up on his knock, the 25-year-old credited the Indian think tank for putting faith in him.

“Gauti bhai and all the support staff kept believing in me, kept telling me what I was capable of, especially at this level, in this format. That really means a lot to me. Makes me believe that I can do special things for the Indian team.

“It would’ve been even better if I had gone on to get some more runs and hadn’t lost my wicket but I think we’re in a good position today.”

Holding fort on the other end, Reddy piled on his maiden Test ton, despite the loss of Sundar’s wicket in the closing stages of the game.

Sundar lauded Reddy’s unforgettable ton and shared how his days with the youngster during the IPL gave glimpses of a special talent in the making.

“He’s mentally very very strong. I’ve known him for quite a few years. The way he went about his business today was amazing.

“He picked those phases in the game where he thought we’d get a few boundaries in. He was also aware that we needed to see through a few balls as well, when the situation got a little challenging for us. An unbelievable hundred, it will be talked about for a very very long time.

“One thing about Nitish, no matter what he’s doing – on the field, off it – he’s going to give his 120 per cent. That’s his approach to life, not just cricket.

“Obviously, I saw him quite closely during the IPL as well, his work ethics, the things that he would do around games was something very pleasing for all of us. We knew something special was coming around the corner,” he added.