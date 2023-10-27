Sultan of Johor Junior Hockey Cup: India stage come from behind rally to hold Pakistan to a thrilling 3-3 draw

Defending Champions India came from behind twice after trailing by a goal to hold Pakistan to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling opening match of the Sultan of Johor Junior Hockey Cup in Malaysia on Friday.

Amandeep Lakra (30′), Aditya Arjun Lalage (56′) and Uttam Singh (59′) enabled India share points from the draw while Arbaz Ahmad (31′, 58′) and Abdul Shahid (49′) scored for Pakistan.

The teams took time to settle into the game, shaking off those early nerves, the first big opportunity to score came in the 12th minute through India Colts forward Angad Bir Singh. But his shot went across the goal with no one at the far end to tap the ball in. Though teams failed to come up with potent attacking formations in the first quarter, they defended well to keep the scoresheet blank .

In the second quarter Pakistan earned a penalty corner in the 16th minute, but good defence by India’s first rusher denied Pakistan a goal. The following few minutes saw India create a few chances in the circle, but they failed to make use of them.

The defending champs were finally able to draw first blood in the 30th minute, only seconds before the half-time hooter. It was dragflicker Amandeep Lakra who fetched India a much-needed 1-0 lead.

However, after the 10-minute half-time break, Pakistan was quick to equalize in the 31st minute through a PC by Arbaz Ahmad. Indian Colts didn’t seem perturbed by the goal and continued to build on their attack. Poovana Boby Chandura took a brave shot on goal in the 39th minute but was well-saved by the keeper Ali Raza. The next few minutes saw India create potential forays into the striking circle, but a goal remained elusive.

In the final quarter it was Pakistan took a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute when their Captain Abdul Shahid ‘s shot on goal from the top left corner beat goalie Mohit. Though India replied to this goal with a PC in the 50th minute, the opportunity was lost with the Pakistani goalkeeper making a bright save off the Indian dragflick.

With five minutes left on the clock, India found another opportunity through a PC and this time they were brilliant in the execution with Aditya Arjun Lalage getting a deflection off the rebound from Ali Raza’s pads.

The final few minutes remained intense with both teams vying for a winner. Just under three minutes for the final hooter, Pakistan bounced back with a PC well-converted by Arbaz Ahmad. The 3-2 lead hardly dented India’s spirit as they struck a stupendous field goal, thanks to Skipper Uttam Singh in the 59th minute to split the points with nemesis Pakistan.