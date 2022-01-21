Sudhir Kumar, a staunch fan of Sachin, has been ‘assaulted’ in a police station in Bihar

According to reports, Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was brutally beaten up by a duty police officer at the town police station on Thursday night. Chaudhary, a prominent face in cricket circles for being a fan of Sachin Tendulkar and Indian cricket, was reportedly a die-hard fan of Sachin Tendulkar.

After hearing that his brother, Kishan Kumar, was detained by the police, Sudhir Kumar went to the police station.

“When we learnt that the police have detained my brother, I went there to enquire about the matter. When I was talking to my brother who was inside the lock-up, a duty officer came and abused me. He kicked me twice on my leg and ordered me to leave the police station. He also used abusive words against me and my brother,” Sudhir Kumar said on Friday.

As soon as he learned of the incident, the SDPO for the area, Ram Naresh Paswan, assured him that an investigation would be conducted.

Sudhir Kumar recalled being invited by the same Muzaffarpur police two years ago for the inauguration of the police station.

“At that time, they treated me like a celebrity. It was extremely disheartening that the cops of the same police station which I had inaugurated not only humiliated me but also beat me up. This shows the approach of the police towards the common man,” he said.

Kumar was arrested in connection with a land sale case. Two people were allegedly involved in a disputed land deal, according to the police.

Pankaj Sinha, IGP of Muzaffarpur range, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. However, the SSP of Muzaffarpur could not be reached as well.