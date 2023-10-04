Subroto Cup Sub-Jr Boys (U 14): West Bengal, Mizoram, Sikkim schools win big on Day 2

Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bengal; Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kulasib, Mizoram and Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok, Sikkim registered big wins on Day 2 of the 62nd Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys (U 14) International Football Tournament being played at various venues of the city.

At The Air Force School, Yelahanka Mizoram won in dominating fashion against Army Public School, New Delhi 13-0 to secure their place in the quarterfinals from Group B. There were nine scorers for the school from Mizoram who drew first blood in the very first minute and continued to score until the end of second half injury time. Lalruatdika, R Vanlaltanpuia, Lalhnehzova and Sak Lalmal Sawma scored braces while Malsawmkima, Vanlalmuana, Lal Vohbika, Vanlalchhanhima and Lalvohbika completed the scoring.

In the other high scoring match at the same ground, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok, Sikkim scored 13 goals against Army Public School, Bhuj, Gujarat to start their campaign with a win. Mokshya scored five goals while Aditya and Wangdu scored a brace each. Prazuan, Saakayong, Zigoale, Sonam and Noruup scored the other goals for the side from Sikkim in the Group D match. In the final match played at the same ground, Bampatner Bengenabari H.S.S, Sibsagar, Assam overcame Loyola High School, Margao, Goa 3-0 in a Group H encounter. Rahan scored a brace while Sanjib scored the third.

Advertisement

The Group E match played at The Air Force School, Jalahalli, N.N.M.H.S.S Chelembra, Malappuram, Kerala beat Mother’s Pride Public School, Maloti, Himachal Pradesh 4-1 for their first win of the tournament. Fezin Muhammed scored a hat trick for the winners while Rishit’s own goal increased the goal tally for the Kerala side. Alex scored the consolation goal for the school from Himachal Pradesh.

Minerva Public School, Kochi, Kerala secured their place in the quarterfinals from Group F beating Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Sefai, Etawa, Uttar Pradesh 5-2 in the match played at Air Force HQ Training Command. Sanathoi scored a hat trick for the school representing CISCE while Gibash and Rokash completed the scoring. Arslan’s brace gave the side from Uttar Pradesh some consolation.

In a high scoring match at the Air Force HQ Training Command, Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bengal beat Navy Children School, Kochi, Kerala 10 -0 in a Group C match. Manik scored a hat trick, Avhi and Dipu scored a brace. Sushanta, Sudib and Manoj scored the other goals.

In the last match of the day, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh edged past The Air Force School, New Delhi 2-1 for their first win of the tournament. Shivansh scored both goals for the winners while Ishaan scored for the Air Force School.