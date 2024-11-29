Indian Army organises football tournament for Ladakh’s children in Changthang region

In keeping with the continued efforts by the Indian Army to foster community development and empower young talent in remote border areas, the Indian Army along with the Changthang Football initiative, successfully organised a football tournament for children from the region.

The event held at Chumathang Astro Turf, brought together over 120 talented students from diverse backgrounds, showcasing the unifying power of sports.

The initiative was marked by very high levels of enthusiasm, skill and tremendous team spirit. The Fire and Fury Corps is in the process of nurturing talent through long-term initiatives, such as sports training camps, infrastructure development and collaborations with local schools.

Through Operation Sadbhavana, Indian Army contributes significantly to the socio-economic development of Ladakh by empowering its younger generation with tools to succeed in life and sports alike.

Presiding over the final event, GOC, Uniform Force said “Our aim is to empower the youth of Ladakh, not just through education but by instilling confidence and teamwork via sports”. This tournament is a step towards creating a platform where children of remote border areas can discover their potential, develop their skills and dream big.

The event concluded with an award ceremony where trophies and medals were distributed to recognise the talent and spirit of the participants. The success of the tournament has set the stage for many such initiatives aimed at building a brighter future for Ladakh’s youth.