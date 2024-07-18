Sub-Jr Men, Women North Zone Hockey: Haryana prevail over Uttarakhand 2-1 on Day 3

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Uttarakhand in a preliminary group match in the men’s section on the third day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Uttarakhand in the first match of the day and won 2-1. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Sachin (5’) and Tushar (56’), while Sarthak Mahar (35’) scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

Sachin broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of the game with a fine field goal, putting Hockey Uttarakhand on the back foot.

However, they struck back through their captain, Sarthak Mahar, with a well-taken penalty corner in the 35th minute. Going into halftime, the score was tied at 1-1.

Hockey Haryana took the lead again through Tushar (56’) with just four minutes remaining in the game. Hockey Haryana were awarded a penalty corner, and Tushar found the back of the net, ensuring Hockey Haryana secured the winning points.

Meanwhile, in the last match of the Men’s category played on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab by 9-1. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Shahrukh Ali (3’, 20’), Kushwaha Ketan (15’, 38’, 43’), Ankit Patel (27’), Rahul Yadav (50’, 59’) and Shubhankar Sonkar (56’), got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Punjab, Jashanpreet Singh (10’) was the lone scorer.