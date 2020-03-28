Juventus footballer Paulo Dybala, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, has revealed the nightmarish experience he went through and said that he “struggled to breathe” after contracting the deadly virus.

“I feel better now after some strong symptoms. A couple of days ago I was not well, I felt heavy and after five minutes of movement I had to stop because I was struggling to breathe,” Dybala was quoted as saying on PTI via AFP.

“Now I can move and walk to start trying to train, because when I tried in the past few days I started to shake too much. I gasped for air and as a result I couldn’t do anything, after five minutes I was already very tired, I felt the body heavy and my muscles hurt. Now I’m fine. My fiancee Oriana (Sabatini) has also overcome the symptoms,” the Argentina international added.

The 26-year-old had taken to his official Instagram handle to inform that he and his girlfriend tested positive. “Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages,” he said.

Following Danielle Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, Dybala had become the third Juventus player to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc in Italy with over 9000 fatalities and more than 86,400 affected.

Considered the new epicenter of the pandemic, Italy on Friday witnessed 969 casualties, the highest for a day anywhere since the first COVID-19 case was reported. The crisis has forced all the major sporting events, including the Serie A and the leagues of other divisions as well, into a standstill.