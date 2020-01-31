Cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who has always been under the scanner for his remarks over players, was trolled on social media after giving tips to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday.

In the third T20I match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, Bumrah conceded 17 runs in the Super Over. Prior to this, Bumrah had leaked as many as 45 runs in his 4 overs and remained wicketless in the match, something very uncharacteristic to his nature.

“Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles,” said Manjrekar on January 30.

Post Manjrekar’s suggestion, the Twitterati lashed out at the 54-year-old former India cricketer.

“Stop it, you were an average player..,” said a user.

“1 bad day and even average players of their time become advisors to worlds best. Not implying that its bad to give advice, its just the credibility of the source of advice. I find it funny!” said another user.

Meanwhile, some critics used memes to troll Manjrekar.