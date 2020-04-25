Former Indian World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev believes that reopening of schools and colleges after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides is more important for the younger generation than the resumption of sport as things stand now.

The entire world has been brought to a standstill and the sporting arena is no exception as the last international cricket match was played over a month ago. However, Dev feels that sport can wait for now.

“I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation,” Kapil told YouTube channel ‘Sports Tak’ as quoted by PTI.

“So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually,” Kapil said.

Dev also added that he is not in favour of a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan to raise funds to deal with the pandemic as was suggested by former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

“You could be emotional and say that yes, India and Pakistan should play matches. Playing matches is not a priority at the moment. If you need the money, then you should stop the activities at the border,” he said.

“The money which will be spent can be used to build hospitals and schools. If we really need money than we have so many religious organizations, they should come forward. It is their responsibility. We offer so much many when we visit the religious shrines, so they should help the government.”

Notably, Akhtar had recently proposed a cricket series between India and Pakistan so that funds could be raised to be used in the fight against COVID-19.