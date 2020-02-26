Greek Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday battled past Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain to advance to the second round on ongoing Dubai Championships.

The second seed battled through a competitive opening set against Busta, before charging to a 7-6(1), 6-1 victory after one hour and 34 minutes. Tsitsipas improves to 8-4 this season and has now won 10 consecutive sets.

”I’m happy that I got two-set victories for a very long time,” said Tsitsipas as quoted by ATP Tour’s official website.

“I’m not spending extra hours out on the court, which for sure is going to help me,” he added.

In the round of 16, Tsitsipas will face Alexander Bublik on Wednesday.

”[Bublik] is a tricky player. He does unexpected things on the court,” said Tsitsipas, adding, “I just need to be there, do my job the way I’m doing it so far. I’m doing great. I should continue doing the same, handle things the same way, be cautious and know when I have to put in the extra effort.”

Days prior to Tsitsipas, Serbian legend Novak Djokovic had cruised past Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri to make it to the second round of the ongoing tournament.

Djokovic had defeated Jaziri 6-1, 6-2 in what turned out to be a one-sided contest on Monday. He faces Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in the next round on Wednesday.