Steady Nishna keeps 2-shot lead going into final round of opening leg of 2024 Hero WPGT

Nishna Patel maintained her lead with a steady even par 71 in the second round of the opening leg of the 2024 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course today.

Nishna thus remains at 5-under 137 for two rounds and is two shots clear of Hitaashee Bakshi. Hitaashee shot 1-under 70 which allowed her to narrow the gap between herself and Nishna to two shots.

The leader had one birdie on the front nine but surrendered that on the back nine on the Par-4 15th.

Hitaashee Bakshi had four birdies against three bogeys. Three of those birdies came on the front nine. She is now 3-under 139 for two rounds.

Sneha Singh (69) and Seher Atwal (68), who had the day’s best round, moved up the leader board. Sneha had a good run of three birdies towards the end of the front nine with gains on sixth, seventh and ninth, but back-to-back bogeys on 10th and 11th pulled her back.

She made up with birdies on the 14th and 18th to turn in a card of 69 and is 1-under 141 for the two rounds so far.

Seher, who won the opening leg of the previous season, had five birdies against two bogeys for the day’s best card of 68. She is now even par 142 for two rounds.

Another amateur Mannat Brar (74) slipped to tied-fifth alongside Khushi Khanijau (71) at 1-over 143.

Four players, Ananya Datar (71), Ananya Garg (72), Rhea Jha (73) and Jasmine Shekar (74) were tied at seventh place at 4-over 146, while the seasoned Amandeep Drall (74) was tied 11th with amateur Anuradha Chaudhuri (77), who slipped down the leaderboard from her Tied-fourth position after the first day. The cut fell at 10, with 19 professionals and 3 amateurs making it through to the final round.

The cut fell at 152 and 22 players made the cut.