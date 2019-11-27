The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday unveiled a stand named after former India opener batsman Gautam Gambhir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Gambhir, who is currently an MP from East Delhi, was also present during the occasion. The southpaw took to Twitter to share the “pride and pleasure”.

He wrote: “Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the ‘Arun Jaitley Stadium’.

“I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step,” Gambhir added.

Arun Jaitley Ji was like a father figure to me and it is a matter of great pride and pleasure to have a stand built in my name at the “Arun Jaitley Stadium”. I thank the apex council, my fans, friends, and family who supported me at every step. pic.twitter.com/HcWilZlrho — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 26, 2019

Gambhir played 198 first-class matches, 299 List A matches and 251 T20s. The top-order batsman scored 15153 runs in the first-class format, 10077 runs in the List A and 6402 in T20s.

Talking about the 38-year-old’s international career, he has played 58 Test matches, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in which he has scored 4154, 5238 and 932 runs, respectively.

One of Gambhir’s mind-boggling knocks is his gritty 97-run innings against Sri Lanka in the final match of the 2011 World Cup which was an important innings in India’s six-wicket win over the island nation in the match.

In 2009, Gambhir became ICC Test Player of the Year and it was in 2018 when the swashbuckling opener called time on his cricket career.