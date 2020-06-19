In a recent development, Sri Lanka’s sports ministry has launched an inquiry into match-fixing allegations with regards to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 final. The special investigations unit of the government’s ministry would be looking probing the matter.

Sri Lankan sports ministry secretary KDS Ruwanchandra told Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror that Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma had called for an impartial and transparent investigation under Section 16 of the “Prevention of Offences Related to Sports” Act passed in 2019.

Notably, former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had earlier alleged that final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, which India won at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was in fact “fixed.”

“The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports,” Aluthgamage told Sri Lankan outlet newsfirst.lk. (via IANS)

“However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

“I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

“However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game,” he added.

Former Sri Lankan captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, both of whom were part of the summit clash in 2011, have responded to Aluthgame’s comments.

“Is the elections around the corner. Looks like the circus has started. Names and evidence?” Jayawardene said.

Is the elections around the corner 🤔Looks like the circus has started 🤡 names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC https://t.co/bA4FxdqXhu — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2020

Sangakkara, the skipper of the side in that match, stated that getting to the bottom of the allegations to find out the truth was the best thing to do.

“Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action,” Sangakkara was quoted as saying by newsfirst.lk.