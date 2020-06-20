In a recent development, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is mulling to launch a new T20 league in August despite doubts over tours of India and Bangladesh.

As per a report carried by ESPNCricinfo, the Sri Lankan cricket board feels that it has a chance to safely host a tournament this year with a considerable amount of foreign investment after the Island Nation managed the coronavirus crisis better than managed the health situation in the country better than many of the others.

The report says that SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has in fact written to other boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while overseas players have also been approached for potential participation in the league if it happens.

At present, the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) is working on the theory that the LPL may feature at least five teams and could go on for a little over three weeks, the report further said.

The government permission has reportedly been granted not only for a potential LPL but also for India, Bangladesh and Asia Cup tours.