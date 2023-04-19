Sportzon’s Half Marathon gets huge response from NCR

Sportzon a sports company along with Coach Ravinder, brought the 1st edition of Sportzon Half Marathon to Wave City, NH 24, Ghaziabad. The family event turned out to be a big success with hundreds of runners from across the Delhi-NCR region coming together to participate in it.

The aim of the half marathon was to create awareness among people about the importance of sports in life and educate them about environmental sustainability.

The company has been organising such events for corporates and individuals from time to time under various sports discipline such as cricket, football, basketball, etc by the name of ‘PCF Cup’.

For the Half Marathon, the company received immense support from various NGOs, and organisations such as The Statesman, Arun Vastra Bhandar, Greenfarm Care Products, Beverly Hills Polo Club, and Wave City.

The races were divided under the following categories:

Half Marathon (6:00am start, Min age 14yrs, cutoff 3hrs)

10Km Run (6:00am start, Min age 14yrs, cutoff 1:30hrs)

5Km Fun Run (Min age 12yrs, 6:10am start)

1mile [1600m] Kids Run (6:20am start, 6yrs to 12yrs)

Commenced at 06:00 am, the Sportzon Half Marathon took the participants on a 21.1-km course designed to provide runners with an exciting challenge, both physically and mentally.

“We’re incredibly proud of all the runners who participated in this year’s Sportzon Half Marathon. Their dedication and hard work were truly inspiring, and we’re honoured to have been a part of their journey,” said Manoj Attri, founder of Sportzon.

The participants’ were given T-shirt and goody bag, finisher medal, timing/participation certificate and breakfast.

Speaking about the company’s vision, Manoj Attri said, “Sportzon is a complete sports ecosystem with its focus on corporate and individual sports lifestyle. We are determined to provide the best sports services and facilities to everyone.”

The company has also partnered with ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to work on the advancement of sports at the grassroots level in India.

In addition to the half marathon, the event also featured a 5K race and a 1-mile run with kids, women, and men of all ages coming together to share in the excitement and sense of community.

Rakesh Thapliyal (senior sports journalist), Tripti Singhal Somani (founder, Womennovator), Manoj Attri (founder, Sportzon), Shikha Shalot and Khushi Tyagi (Women Indian under-19 cricket team players) flagged off the run. The top finishers in each category were recognised for their outstanding performance and awarded by the dignitaries.