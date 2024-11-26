Sports Min discusses India’s ambition to host Olympics 2036 with World Athletics chief

Union Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, held a significant meeting with Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics and Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in New Delhi on Monday.

The high-level discussion focused on India’s aspirations to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as strategies to strengthen athletics in the country from the grassroots level to global excellence.

Coe was accompanied by Jon Ridgeon, CEO of World Athletics, and Helen Delany, Director of International Relations & Development at World Athletics. The Indian delegation included Adille Sumariwala, President of the Athletics Federation of India, Ravinder Chaudhary, Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of India, and senior officials from the Ministry of Sports.

Mandaviya apprised Coe of India’s formal Letter of Intent to the IOC, emphasising the country’s ambition to host a sustainable, inclusive, and culturally inspiring Games in 2036. He highlighted the overwhelming support for the bid from government, industry, and civil society, underscoring India’s readiness to showcase its heritage, diversity, and sporting capabilities on the global stage.

“Our ambition to host the Olympics in 2036 reflects our commitment to sustainability and inclusivity,” Mandaviya stated. “India is eager to build on the legacy of previous host cities, incorporating lessons learned to prioritise environmental sustainability and foster cultural unity through sports.”

The discussions also centered on India’s plans to elevate athletics, a cornerstone of the Olympic movement. Mandaviya sought guidance from World Athletics in creating a robust ecosystem for athletic excellence, ensuring more Indian athletes can secure podium finishes at future Olympic Games and other international competitions.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of World Athletics, Mandaviya stated, “We look forward to deepening collaboration with World Athletics to advance our athletes’ capabilities, aiming for global recognition in athletics.”

Mandaviya briefed the delegation on India’s evolving sports governance framework, including the draft National Sports Policy 2024, which envisions leveraging sports as a tool for nation-building, fostering economic growth, and developing a grassroots-to-global talent pipeline.

Additionally, the National Sports Governance Bill, currently under public consultation, aims to ensure transparency, ethical practices, and alignment with international standards in managing sports federations.

Coe lauded India’s efforts to promote athletics and its ambition to host the Olympics. He highlighted the importance of partnerships between national governments and international sports bodies in achieving transformative outcomes in global sports development.

India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics is part of its larger vision to position itself as a global sports powerhouse. The ongoing efforts to bolster grassroots programs, establish governance frameworks, and enhance athlete performance underline India’s readiness to take on the monumental task of hosting the Games.