Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lays foundation stone of Hockey Astroturf in Sirmour

The people of Himachal Pradesh have a natural talent for sports, and the government of India is determined to provide every opportunity for them to do so, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, as well as Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, on Sunday.

The Minister was speaking after laying the groundwork for the Government Senior Secondary School’s Hockey Astroturf. Thakur stated that Rs 6 crore would be spent on this hockey turf, which will include amenities such as a girls’ hostel for players, change rooms, toilets, and coaching facilities, among other things. He proposed that the state government organise talent hunt programmes to identify promising athletes in various sports across the state.

The minister stated that five traditional games, namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana, will be included in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2021, and that the Indian government is determined to popularise them on a global scale. Traditional sports can also be recognised in the state, according to the minister. He stated that an indoor stadium will be constructed in Paonta Sahib.

Two national records and 76 previous University Games records were broken at this year’s Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru, demonstrating the abundance of talent in our youth, according to the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

On behalf of the District Red Cross Society, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports also presented a scooty to Divyang from village Kota in Shillai Tehsil Kuldeep Singh.

The Minister’s two-day power-packed tour of the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh concluded today. Thakur, along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal and other dignitaries, unveiled the logo, anthem, Mascot, and jersey for the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 on Saturday at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula (Haryana), before kicking off the projects at the Sports Authority of India’s Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala (Punjab).

(Inputs from IANS)