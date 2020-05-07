Spain’s Jerez circuit is likely to host two MotoGP races in July to kickstart the sport after coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the opening part of the season.

The first 11 races of the 2020-21 season has been officially called off as a precautionary measure against the spread of virus.

Jerez city Mayor Mamen Sanchez stated they are looking to take up the offer of hosting back-to-back races in the city, which is expected to be a closed door affair.

“It is a good offer that we cannot reject,” Sanchez told Diario de Jerez as per autosport.com.

“It is very tempting since it would mean the presence of numerous people in the city for three weeks, with the consequent benefit for the hospitality sector.”

Last week, German, Dutch and Finnish rounds in June and July became the latest Grand Prix to be called off due to the pandemic.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, the Motul TT Assen and the Grand Prix of Finland. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the cancellation of all three events,” MotoGP’s governing body had announced through a statement.