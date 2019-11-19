Spain hammered Romania 5-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Monday to ensure themselves one of the top four spots in the November 30 draw. Notably, Spain are already through to the 2020 Euro Cup tourney as the top team in Group F.

Fabian Ruiz drew the first blood for the hosts by scoring in the 8th minute. Romania goalie Ciprian Tatarusanu deflected a shot from Dani Carvajal which went in front of a stationed Ruis, who netted the ball with ease.

Meanwhile, Gerard Moreno scored a pair of goals just 10 minutes apart – in the 33rd and 43rd – with support from Alvaro Morata and the hosts led 3-0.

Moreno also initiated the play that resulted in Romanian defender Adrian Rus’ own goal in the 45th minute to give Spain a massive 4-0 advantage.

Job done, La Roja eased up a little in the second half, though they remained dominant and almost all of the handful of threats Romania managed to pose were the consequence of Spanish errors.

It was Mikel Oyarzabal, sent in for Moreno in the 56th minute, who completed the rout with a great strike in the 90+1st minute.

Spain win Group F with 26 points on eight wins and two draws, five points ahead of Sweden.

“In the end we can’t do anything, we just have to focus on training and doing as best as we can. We support the coach and his staff,” Moreno was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Midfielder Saul Niguez added: “We don’t know anything, I can’t speculate. Robert’s work has been reflected on the pitch and we’re all happy with him.”