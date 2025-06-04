RCB’s wait ends in glory as Virat Kohli seals the moment with Anushka Sharma with a hug

After 18 long years of waiting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title — and it was nothing short of a fairytale finish. The grand finale at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a sea of emotions, none more moving than the moment shared between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

As the final ball sealed RCB’s triumph, a visibly overwhelmed Kohli sank to the ground, tears streaming down his face.

Moments later, he rushed to the stands to embrace his wife Anushka, who met him with open arms and teary eyes.

The couple shared a hug that instantly became the emotional heartbeat of the night — and a defining image of this IPL season.

It was a moment that transcended cricket. For Kohli, who had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, this victory seemed to carry the weight of a career spent chasing excellence.

It wasn’t just about winning a title — it was about ending a long wait, fulfilling the dreams of millions of RCB fans, and sharing it all with the person who’s been by his side through highs and lows.

Cameras in the stadium worked overtime to capture every second of the couple’s heartfelt exchange. The image of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, wrapped in an emotional embrace, is already being dubbed one of the most iconic moments in the history of Indian cricket and pop culture.

RCB’s journey to the top has been anything but easy. Over the years, the team built a passionate fanbase that stood by them through heartbreaks, collapses, and near misses. This win, after nearly two decades of perseverance, is a victory not just for the players, but for every loyal supporter who believed in them.

Interestingly, Anushka and the IPL began their journeys around the same time. While the IPL kicked off in 2008, Anushka made her Bollywood debut that same year with ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

Fast forward to 2025, and both find themselves at significant milestones — one lifting the IPL trophy, the other still a cultural icon despite being on a sabbatical from the screen.

This year has already been monumental for Indian cricket. Earlier in March, India clinched the Champions Trophy, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the forefront. That win marked Kohli’s second in the tournament, the first being in 2013.

And let’s not forget India’s stunning victory at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados!

While Kohli has continued to leave his mark on the field, Anushka has taken a backseat from acting. Her last full-fledged role was in 2018’s ‘Zero’, followed by a brief appearance in ‘Qala’ (2022). Fans were looking forward to her comeback in ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’, a biopic on cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami, but the film’s release remains uncertain, with no updates on a theatrical date.